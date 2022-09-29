41 mins ago - News

Second mural in Des Moines dedicated to teen killed by stray bullet

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a mural.
Muralist Jill Wells started painting Oakridge's new mural Wednesday. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

A second mural at Oakridge Neighborhood is being painted this week in memory of Yore Jieng, a teenager and resident killed by a stray bullet in October of 2016 whose death remains unsolved.

Catch up quick: Jieng, 14, was riding in a car with his sister near Keosauqua Way and 12th Street in Des Moines when he was shot in the head. He died about a week later.

  • Police still have no suspects and have said Jieng did nothing to provoke the violence.

State of play: Jieng's parents are Sudanese refugees who moved to Des Moines shortly before he was born. He lived with his mom and six siblings in the neighborhood.

What's happening: Artist Jordan Weber first memorialized Jieng last year in a mural on Oakridge's basketball court.

  • This one is an evolution of the first and depicts foliage from the home countries of many of Oakridge's residents — where refugees from at least 26 countries live.

Go see it: It's being painted across an entire side of one of the neighborhood's most visible apartment buildings — facing Blank Children's Hospital, where he died.

  • Building 301, along Center Street, between 14th and 15th streets.
A photo of a mural
Oakridge's basketball court and the Lakers were some of Yore Jieng's favorite things. Photo courtesy of Oakridge Neighborhood
