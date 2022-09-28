2 hours ago - News
Ask Axios: What's up with Des Moines' blue streetlights?
I've noticed there are a few streetlights that have a blue/cooler hue than the rest.
- Are they just new bulbs or is there a more interesting answer? — Allison Missal Akright of DSM
Answer: It's a defect in LED lights, Peter Zamansky, a spokesperson for DSM's engineering department, tells Axios.
- Multiple utility companies across the country are replacing them, according to MidAmerican Energy.
- Customers should report them so they can be fixed.
💬 Our thought bubble: We think they're pretty cool.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.