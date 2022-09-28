2 hours ago - News

Ask Axios: What's up with Des Moines' blue streetlights?

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a streetlight.
A pretty blue light near 8th and Pleasant streets in DSM. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

I've noticed there are a few streetlights that have a blue/cooler hue than the rest.

  • Are they just new bulbs or is there a more interesting answer? — Allison Missal Akright of DSM

Answer: It's a defect in LED lights, Peter Zamansky, a spokesperson for DSM's engineering department, tells Axios.

  • Multiple utility companies across the country are replacing them, according to MidAmerican Energy.
  • Customers should report them so they can be fixed.

💬 Our thought bubble: We think they're pretty cool.

