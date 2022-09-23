48 mins ago - Things to Do
Des Moines' weekend planner: Sept. 23-25
Friday
🍻 Oktoberfest Des Moines: German food, craft beers and live music.
- Friday and Saturday along Fourth Street, just south of Court Avenue in downtown DSM, 3pm-1am. Gate admission is $25.
🍷 Winefest: Friday and Saturday at Capital Square and Cowles Commons in DSM, 6pm-9pm. Tickets start at $50.
Saturday
💃 Latino Heritage Festival: Nearly two dozen food vendors plus live entertainment and cultural booths at DSM Western Gateway Park.
- Saturday, 10am-11pm; Sunday, 10am-6pm
🍁 Illumifest: WDM's fall festival celebration includes free games, a jazz concert and fireworks.
- 4pm-9pm at WDM City Campus
🌪 Artist Alice Aycock — the sculptor of the DSM airport's "Liftoff" — will talk about her work.
- Grand View University's Viking Theatre starting at 3pm, free admission.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.