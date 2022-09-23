Des Moines' weekend planner: Sept. 23-25

Friday

🍻 Oktoberfest Des Moines: German food, craft beers and live music.

Friday and Saturday along Fourth Street, just south of Court Avenue in downtown DSM, 3pm-1am. Gate admission is $25.

🍷 Winefest: Friday and Saturday at Capital Square and Cowles Commons in DSM, 6pm-9pm. Tickets start at $50.

Saturday

💃 Latino Heritage Festival: Nearly two dozen food vendors plus live entertainment and cultural booths at DSM Western Gateway Park.

Saturday, 10am-11pm; Sunday, 10am-6pm

🍁 Illumifest: WDM's fall festival celebration includes free games, a jazz concert and fireworks.

4pm-9pm at WDM City Campus

🌪 Artist Alice Aycock — the sculptor of the DSM airport's "Liftoff" — will talk about her work.