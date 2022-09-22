2 hours ago - News

Mapping Iowa's dry, hot summer

Jason Clayworth

Tuesday's record highs were reflective of this summer's overall weather trends.

  • More heat and less-than-average precipitation.

Driving the news: Data from NOAA compared this summer's temps and rainfall to the mean average taken from 1991 to 2020.

  • Areas with the greatest weather anomalies were largely in the southern portion of the state.

That mostly corresponds with those experiencing drought, as tracked by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

