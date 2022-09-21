1 hour ago - News

New nonprofit program adds housing on Des Moines' vacant lots

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a house.
Photo: Jake Boyd, courtesy of Marce Peters Real Estate Team

This new home located at 1116 Clinton Ave. is the first project from two nonprofit groups working together to rebuild on vacant Des Moines lots.

Why we love it: It's a nice home.

Catch up fast: Invest DSM is a program created by the city and Polk County to tackle neighborhood decline.

State of play: Two other homes are under construction in DSM's McKinley School/Columbus Park neighborhood.

  • Three more are in planning stages, Stephanie Murphy, NFC's director told Axios this week.

Zoom in: The home pictured above is in the Oak Park neighborhood, just a few blocks from McHenry Park.

  • It's on the spot where a previous home had been demolished.

Specs: Four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, 2,112 square feet — $352,500.

A photo inside a house.
Photo: Jake Boyd, courtesy of Marce Peters Real Estate Team
