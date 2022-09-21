1 hour ago - News
New nonprofit program adds housing on Des Moines' vacant lots
This new home located at 1116 Clinton Ave. is the first project from two nonprofit groups working together to rebuild on vacant Des Moines lots.
Why we love it: It's a nice home.
- Plus: Redevelopment has environmental benefits and can improve neighborhoods, according to the EPA.
Catch up fast: Invest DSM is a program created by the city and Polk County to tackle neighborhood decline.
- It recently partnered with the nonprofit and Des Moines-based Neighborhood Finance Corporation (NFC) to build infill homes.
State of play: Two other homes are under construction in DSM's McKinley School/Columbus Park neighborhood.
- Three more are in planning stages, Stephanie Murphy, NFC's director told Axios this week.
Zoom in: The home pictured above is in the Oak Park neighborhood, just a few blocks from McHenry Park.
- It's on the spot where a previous home had been demolished.
Specs: Four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, 2,112 square feet — $352,500.
