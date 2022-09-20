More Iowans are working from home

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

The number of people primarily working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021, according to a survey released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.

Why it matters: The shift is a defining feature of the pandemic that has reshaped the commuting landscape in America, according to Michael Burrows, a statistician with the bureau.

The survey marks the highest number and percentage of home workers since the survey began in 2005.

Travel-to-work time was the shortest in the last decade.

The big picture: Home was the primary workplace for almost 18% of workers— 27.6 million people —in 2021.

That's compared to roughly 9 million, or 5.7%, in 2019.

Zoom in: Almost 13.5% of Iowans primarily worked from home in 2021.