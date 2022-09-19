How Urbandale Mayor Bob Andeweg starts his day

Urbandale Mayor Bob Andeweg is helping lead a city, while also balancing a full-time job as an attorney.

Details: His secret is having a good to-do list and using a focus planner to do it.

"If I make a list of 10 things, I'm never going to get all 10 of them, but at least if I can get the top three, I feel pretty good."

State of play: On a typical day, you'll likely find him running between calling legal clients and cutting ribbons for new Urbandale businesses.

His favorite morning meeting spots are Twisted Bean and Hy-Vee.

Here's how Mayor Andeweg starts his day:

⏰ Wake up: 5:30-6am. The first thing he does is play Wordle. (And if he can't sleep, he'll play it at midnight.)

🥣 Breakfast: Black coffee at home and whatever's available to throw into the Vitamix blender, along with some protein powder.

"It fills me up and helps me resist the temptation to grab a doughnut or something else."

🗞️ What he's reading: The Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post.