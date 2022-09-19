19 mins ago - News

How Urbandale Mayor Bob Andeweg starts his day

Linh Ta
Mayor Bob Andeweg on his bicycle
Photo courtesy of the city of Urbandale

Urbandale Mayor Bob Andeweg is helping lead a city, while also balancing a full-time job as an attorney.

Details: His secret is having a good to-do list and using a focus planner to do it.

  • "If I make a list of 10 things, I'm never going to get all 10 of them, but at least if I can get the top three, I feel pretty good."

State of play: On a typical day, you'll likely find him running between calling legal clients and cutting ribbons for new Urbandale businesses.

  • His favorite morning meeting spots are Twisted Bean and Hy-Vee.

Here's how Mayor Andeweg starts his day:

⏰ Wake up: 5:30-6am. The first thing he does is play Wordle. (And if he can't sleep, he'll play it at midnight.)

🥣 Breakfast: Black coffee at home and whatever's available to throw into the Vitamix blender, along with some protein powder.

  • "It fills me up and helps me resist the temptation to grab a doughnut or something else."

🗞️ What he's reading: The Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post.

