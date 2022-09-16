Des Moines' weekend planner: Sept. 16-17

Friday

🌯 World Food & Music Festival

Friday through Sunday at Western Gateway Park in downtown DSM. Free admission.

🍁 Beaverdale Fall Festival: There's no people parade thanks to sewer construction but the annual dog parade, car night and other thrills are on.

Friday and Saturday on Beaver and Urbandale avenues, between Beaver Crest Drive and Adams Avenue in DSM. Free to attend.

🎭 "Guys and Dolls": The local production launches Friday and will run through Oct. 2.

The DSM Playhouse. Tickets range from $29-$53.

Saturday

🗑 MEGA SCRUB: Dump bulk items, household hazardous waste and tires for free.

Multiple locations, 7am-1pm. DSM residents only.

🍺 Lua Oktoberfest & Parking Lot Party

At Lua Brewing in DSM, 11am-11pm. ($18-$22)

🏈 College Football