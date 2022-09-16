1 hour ago - Things to Do
Des Moines' weekend planner: Sept. 16-17
Friday
- Friday through Sunday at Western Gateway Park in downtown DSM. Free admission.
🍁 Beaverdale Fall Festival: There's no people parade thanks to sewer construction but the annual dog parade, car night and other thrills are on.
- Friday and Saturday on Beaver and Urbandale avenues, between Beaver Crest Drive and Adams Avenue in DSM. Free to attend.
🎭 "Guys and Dolls": The local production launches Friday and will run through Oct. 2.
- The DSM Playhouse. Tickets range from $29-$53.
Saturday
🗑 MEGA SCRUB: Dump bulk items, household hazardous waste and tires for free.
- Multiple locations, 7am-1pm. DSM residents only.
🍺 Lua Oktoberfest & Parking Lot Party
- At Lua Brewing in DSM, 11am-11pm. ($18-$22)
🏈 College Football
