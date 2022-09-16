1 hour ago - Things to Do

Des Moines' weekend planner: Sept. 16-17

Jason Clayworth
A photo of the World Food Festival.
There are 21 new vendors and at least six additional countries represented at this year’s event. Photo courtesy of the Greater Des Moines Partnership
Friday

🌯 World Food & Music Festival

  • Friday through Sunday at Western Gateway Park in downtown DSM. Free admission.

🍁 Beaverdale Fall Festival: There's no people parade thanks to sewer construction but the annual dog parade, car night and other thrills are on.

  • Friday and Saturday on Beaver and Urbandale avenues, between Beaver Crest Drive and Adams Avenue in DSM. Free to attend.

🎭 "Guys and Dolls": The local production launches Friday and will run through Oct. 2.

  • The DSM Playhouse. Tickets range from $29-$53.
Saturday

🗑 MEGA SCRUB: Dump bulk items, household hazardous waste and tires for free.

  • Multiple locations, 7am-1pm. DSM residents only.

🍺 Lua Oktoberfest & Parking Lot Party

  • At Lua Brewing in DSM, 11am-11pm. ($18-$22)

🏈 College Football

  • Ohio visits Iowa State in Ames. Kickoff is at 1pm. Tickets start at $24.
  • Watch the University of Iowa take on Nevada. Kinnick Stadium at 6:30pm. Tickets start at $30.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more