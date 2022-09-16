1 hour ago - News
Des Moines to build sidewalks along Easter Lake Drive
Sidewalks are coming to Easter Lake Drive as part of a project that starts next year.
Why it matters: Public safety. It's a busy street in a growing residential area of DSM.
- It'll also provide a more direct connection between Ewing and Easter Lake parks via a 10-foot-wide sidewalk.
"Walking" the news: The city council approved a contract for the project's design this week.
- The city has budgeted $2.2 million for the 1.5-mile project.
- Anticipated completion is in 2024.
