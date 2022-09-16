Des Moines to build sidewalks along Easter Lake Drive

Data: City of Des Moines; Map: Axios Visuals

Sidewalks are coming to Easter Lake Drive as part of a project that starts next year.

Why it matters: Public safety. It's a busy street in a growing residential area of DSM.

It'll also provide a more direct connection between Ewing and Easter Lake parks via a 10-foot-wide sidewalk.

"Walking" the news: The city council approved a contract for the project's design this week.

The city has budgeted $2.2 million for the 1.5-mile project.

Anticipated completion is in 2024.

A view from the 2500 block of Easter Lake Drive. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

⬆️ Of note: Kelley Frary of Urbandale correctly identified and won Thursday's "Where's Jason" location, pictured above.