Syphilis cases rise among Polk County women

Reproduced from Polk County Health Department; Chart: Axios Visuals

Syphilis cases spiked in Polk County in 2021, with some of the most dramatic increases occurring in women, according to a recent report by the county health department.

Why it matters: That spike is fueling an increase in congenital syphilis, which affects a fetus during pregnancy.

Congenital syphilis has been rare in Iowa with only 10 cases in the last decade.

But in 2021, there were 11 cases — signaling that some women are not getting needed prenatal care.

State of play: Syphilis infections are historically most predominant among men who have sex with men.

But in 2021, women made up 26% of Polk County's total cases up from 15% in 2020.

Zoom out: While men still make up the majority of infections, cases among gay and bisexual men have decreased over the years.

Meanwhile, they've gone up nationwide in heterosexual women, The New York Times reports.

Between the lines: A contributing factor is an increase in opioid and methamphetamine abuse, which contributes to riskier behavior among all genders, like unprotected sex.

Women who are using substances may also be less likely to seek prenatal care out of fear of being drug tested and losing custody of their child.

The big picture: Beyond substance abuse, there's a whole slew of reasons infections are increasing, including misdiagnosis, lack of sex ed and barriers to healthcare access.

The bottom line: Iowans should be getting tested every time they have a new sexual partner, spokesperson for the Polk County Health Department Nola Davis Aigner said.