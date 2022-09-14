9 mins ago - News

Polk County fires nurse after monkeypox vax error

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of a hand in a glove holding a glowing syringe
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Polk County Health Department fired a nurse who improperly gave monkeypox vaccinations to five people last week, department spokesperson Nola Aigner Davis told Axios Tuesday.

Driving the news: Cheryl Sondall administered the vaccine subcutaneously, which is between skin and muscle, Aigner Davis said.

  • But she was supposed to give it via an intradermal method, or just below the skin.
  • The patients are being revaccinated and are not expected to encounter adverse health effects.

Of note: Sondall was an on-call nurse contracted to help assist with vaccination clinics.

  • Efforts to reach her Tuesday were unsuccessful.

What they're saying: Sondall had been trained about monkeypox vaccinations and the department is "very disappointed in the situation," Aigner Davis said.

  • Measures are being taken to ensure it doesn't happen again, she said.

Be smart: Side effects of the vaccine are generally minor, including itching where the shot was given.

avatar

