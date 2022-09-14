Polk County fires nurse after monkeypox vax error
The Polk County Health Department fired a nurse who improperly gave monkeypox vaccinations to five people last week, department spokesperson Nola Aigner Davis told Axios Tuesday.
Driving the news: Cheryl Sondall administered the vaccine subcutaneously, which is between skin and muscle, Aigner Davis said.
- But she was supposed to give it via an intradermal method, or just below the skin.
- The patients are being revaccinated and are not expected to encounter adverse health effects.
Of note: Sondall was an on-call nurse contracted to help assist with vaccination clinics.
- Efforts to reach her Tuesday were unsuccessful.
What they're saying: Sondall had been trained about monkeypox vaccinations and the department is "very disappointed in the situation," Aigner Davis said.
- Measures are being taken to ensure it doesn't happen again, she said.
Be smart: Side effects of the vaccine are generally minor, including itching where the shot was given.
- But muscle pain, headache and chills are possible, according to the CDC.
