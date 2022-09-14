Polk County fires nurse after monkeypox vax error

The Polk County Health Department fired a nurse who improperly gave monkeypox vaccinations to five people last week, department spokesperson Nola Aigner Davis told Axios Tuesday.

Driving the news: Cheryl Sondall administered the vaccine subcutaneously, which is between skin and muscle, Aigner Davis said.

But she was supposed to give it via an intradermal method, or just below the skin.

The patients are being revaccinated and are not expected to encounter adverse health effects.

Of note: Sondall was an on-call nurse contracted to help assist with vaccination clinics.

Efforts to reach her Tuesday were unsuccessful.

What they're saying: Sondall had been trained about monkeypox vaccinations and the department is "very disappointed in the situation," Aigner Davis said.

Measures are being taken to ensure it doesn't happen again, she said.

Be smart: Side effects of the vaccine are generally minor, including itching where the shot was given.