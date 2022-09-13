Jazz Hall of Fame awards, concerts set in Des Moines

Several notable jazz events are scheduled in the metro in the coming weeks.

🎺 Jazz at Caspe Terrace: Performances in the 130-seat auditorium in Waukee are hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines and include a meet-the-artist dessert reception, 33158 Ute Ave., Waukee. ($35)

Trumpeter Eric Vloeimans and accordionist Will Holshouser, Sept. 20 at 7pm

Cornetist Kirk Knuffke and pianist Jesse Stacken, Nov. 6 at 2 pm

🎷 Jazz Hall of Fame Reception and Concert: Hosted by the Community Jazz Center of Greater Des Moines, at Noce, 1326 Walnut St., DSM. ($25)

Starts at 5pm, Oct. 23

Of note: Save $5 by ordering tickets in advance by calling organizer Abe Goldstien at 515-279-6452