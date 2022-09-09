Polk County adds cameras to boardroom

A permanent video recording system was installed last week in the boardroom used by Polk County Supervisors.

Why it matters: It's a step toward bringing more public transparency to the board.

The new system allows for live Web broadcasting and playback on the county's YouTube channel.

Details: Polk supervisors began recording and broadcasting their regular board meetings on YouTube about six months ago, using temporary equipment.

The new system, which cost about $15,000, is easier to operate and provides better quality sound and images.

The big picture: Permanent online video broadcast systems have been used by governments for years, including by the city of Des Moines.

The usefulness of video was heightened when Polk County went virtual during the earlier days of the pandemic, initially using Zoom to conduct public meetings.