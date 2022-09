Des Moines Labor Day weekend plans

2 hours ago - Things to Do

Friday

๐Ÿ’š Hop in a glow foam party that's open to kids and adults at Sister's Place in Carlisle, 9pm-10pm.

๐Ÿ“ Enter the "Dink & Drink" pickleball tournament at Smash Park starting at 7pm. Registration is $30.

Saturday

๐Ÿง˜โ€โ™€๏ธ Take a free yoga class at Gray's Lake Park, 9am-10am.

๐Ÿ’ต Cheap movies: Tickets will be $3 at Regal Cinemas and AMC theaters on Saturday for National Cinema Day.

Locally, that includes Wynnsong, Cobblestone and Southridge.

๐ŸŒฎ The 10th annual "Taste of the Junction" festival is happening at Valley Junction, 2pm-10pm. The multicultural event is at Railroad Park.

๐ŸŽถ The Des Moines Symphony is playing free concerts at the Lauridsen Amphitheater.

Listen to to the music of Whitney Houston on Saturday and Hollywood tunes on Sunday.

Both start at 7:30pm.

Sunday

๐Ÿถ Celebrate "Yappy Hour" at Peace Tree Brewing from 4pm-6pm. Proceeds help animals at the ARL.