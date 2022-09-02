Des Moines Labor Day weekend plans

Friday

💚 Hop in a glow foam party that's open to kids and adults at Sister's Place in Carlisle, 9pm-10pm.

🏓 Enter the "Dink & Drink" pickleball tournament at Smash Park starting at 7pm. Registration is $30.

Saturday

🧘‍♀️ Take a free yoga class at Gray's Lake Park, 9am-10am.

💵 Cheap movies: Tickets will be $3 at Regal Cinemas and AMC theaters on Saturday for National Cinema Day.

Locally, that includes Wynnsong, Cobblestone and Southridge.

🌮 The 10th annual "Taste of the Junction" festival is happening at Valley Junction, 2pm-10pm. The multicultural event is at Railroad Park.

🎶 The Des Moines Symphony is playing free concerts at the Lauridsen Amphitheater.

Listen to to the music of Whitney Houston on Saturday and Hollywood tunes on Sunday.

Both start at 7:30pm.

Sunday

🐶 Celebrate "Yappy Hour" at Peace Tree Brewing from 4pm-6pm. Proceeds help animals at the ARL.