Des Moines Labor Day weekend plans
Friday
💚 Hop in a glow foam party that's open to kids and adults at Sister's Place in Carlisle, 9pm-10pm.
🏓 Enter the "Dink & Drink" pickleball tournament at Smash Park starting at 7pm. Registration is $30.
Saturday
🧘♀️ Take a free yoga class at Gray's Lake Park, 9am-10am.
💵 Cheap movies: Tickets will be $3 at Regal Cinemas and AMC theaters on Saturday for National Cinema Day.
- Locally, that includes Wynnsong, Cobblestone and Southridge.
🌮 The 10th annual "Taste of the Junction" festival is happening at Valley Junction, 2pm-10pm. The multicultural event is at Railroad Park.
🎶 The Des Moines Symphony is playing free concerts at the Lauridsen Amphitheater.
- Listen to to the music of Whitney Houston on Saturday and Hollywood tunes on Sunday.
- Both start at 7:30pm.
Sunday
🐶 Celebrate "Yappy Hour" at Peace Tree Brewing from 4pm-6pm. Proceeds help animals at the ARL.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.