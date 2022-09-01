Iowans' life expectancy drops by more than 1 year

COVID-19 drove Iowans' life expectancy down by 1.5 years from 2019 to 2020, according to newly released CDC data.

Why it matters: The pandemic is taking a toll on our health as more Iowans are dying prematurely than expected.

Increases in unintentional injuries, specifically drug overdose deaths, also contributed.

By the numbers: Our life expectancy was 79 years in 2019, but dropped to 77.5 in 2020.

Iowa did better than the rest of the country, which declined 1.8 years to 77.3 years old.

The greatest declines in life expectancy were New York, with a 3-year drop, and D.C., with a 2.7-year drop. The lowest decline in life expectancy was in Hawaii, with 0.2 years.

The big picture: Across the U.S., our life expectancy dropped a historic 2.7 years between 2019-21, according to preliminary 2020-21 data from the CDC.