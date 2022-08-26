1 hour ago - Things to Do

Volunteers hatch thousands of bluebirds in Des Moines

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a bluebird.
Photo: T. Ulrich via Getty Images

More than 8,000 bluebird chicks have hatched via a volunteer habitat program in the Des Moines metro in the last nine years.

Why it matters: Conservation efforts are crucial for their survival.

  • The birds nesting habitat — often in hallows of dead tress — has been disappearing or taken over by invasive species of birds.

Catch up fast: The program is coordinated through Des Moines Parks and Recreation started in 2014.

  • In the first year there were 18 nesting boxes in two parks, resulting in 15 fledged bluebird chicks.

What's happening: This year there was more than 120 boxes in nine DSM locations — mostly parks and cemeteries, Joel Van Roekel, a parks supervisor, tells Axios.

  • Another 400 boxes are in metro locations and overseen by other groups that have partnered in the program.

Worthy of your time: This video that highlights the program and the work of volunteers.

A photo of a blue bird box.
Photos courtesy of Des Moines Parks and Recreation
