Volunteers hatch thousands of bluebirds in Des Moines
More than 8,000 bluebird chicks have hatched via a volunteer habitat program in the Des Moines metro in the last nine years.
Why it matters: Conservation efforts are crucial for their survival.
- The birds nesting habitat — often in hallows of dead tress — has been disappearing or taken over by invasive species of birds.
Catch up fast: The program is coordinated through Des Moines Parks and Recreation started in 2014.
- In the first year there were 18 nesting boxes in two parks, resulting in 15 fledged bluebird chicks.
What's happening: This year there was more than 120 boxes in nine DSM locations — mostly parks and cemeteries, Joel Van Roekel, a parks supervisor, tells Axios.
- Another 400 boxes are in metro locations and overseen by other groups that have partnered in the program.
Worthy of your time: This video that highlights the program and the work of volunteers.
- People who want to help can email Van Roekel, [email protected]
