Volunteers hatch thousands of bluebirds in Des Moines

More than 8,000 bluebird chicks have hatched via a volunteer habitat program in the Des Moines metro in the last nine years.

Why it matters: Conservation efforts are crucial for their survival.

The birds nesting habitat — often in hallows of dead tress — has been disappearing or taken over by invasive species of birds.

Catch up fast: The program is coordinated through Des Moines Parks and Recreation started in 2014.

In the first year there were 18 nesting boxes in two parks, resulting in 15 fledged bluebird chicks.

What's happening: This year there was more than 120 boxes in nine DSM locations — mostly parks and cemeteries, Joel Van Roekel, a parks supervisor, tells Axios.

Another 400 boxes are in metro locations and overseen by other groups that have partnered in the program.

Worthy of your time: This video that highlights the program and the work of volunteers.

People who want to help can email Van Roekel, [email protected]