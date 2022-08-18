Meet the faces of a Des Moines summer youth employment program

Nearly 70 students from low-income families wrapped up paid internships last week through Oakridge neighborhood's Youth Summer Employment Program (YSEP).

Why it matters: Summer jobs provide young people with benefits that extend beyond a paycheck.

School attendance and academic performance are higher among those who participate in a similar New York program, according to a long-term study published last year by the Journal of the Econometric Society.

State of play: Local businesses, charities and Future Ready Iowa fund the program, which is open to students between the ages of 14 and 21.

Their contributions help to pay salaries and transportation or clothing costs for some of the students.

Participants were hired by more than a dozen metro companies, paid between $11-$15 an hour and worked up to 40 hours each week.

Zoom in: Azaree Shakshak immigrated to the U.S. from Egypt with her family in 2004.

Her internship in the human resources department of Sammons Financial Group in WDM this year was her fourth in the program.

She is a sophomore this year at Iowa State University, studying psychology and human resources, a career path she discovered through her job experiences, she told Axios.

Get involved: Donors and companies that wish to take part in next year's program should contact Oakridge.