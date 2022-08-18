20 mins ago - News
Meet the faces of a Des Moines summer youth employment program
Nearly 70 students from low-income families wrapped up paid internships last week through Oakridge neighborhood's Youth Summer Employment Program (YSEP).
Why it matters: Summer jobs provide young people with benefits that extend beyond a paycheck.
- School attendance and academic performance are higher among those who participate in a similar New York program, according to a long-term study published last year by the Journal of the Econometric Society.
State of play: Local businesses, charities and Future Ready Iowa fund the program, which is open to students between the ages of 14 and 21.
- Their contributions help to pay salaries and transportation or clothing costs for some of the students.
- Participants were hired by more than a dozen metro companies, paid between $11-$15 an hour and worked up to 40 hours each week.
Zoom in: Azaree Shakshak immigrated to the U.S. from Egypt with her family in 2004.
- Her internship in the human resources department of Sammons Financial Group in WDM this year was her fourth in the program.
- She is a sophomore this year at Iowa State University, studying psychology and human resources, a career path she discovered through her job experiences, she told Axios.
Get involved: Donors and companies that wish to take part in next year's program should contact Oakridge.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.