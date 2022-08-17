Des Moines' first-ever female football coach leads the East Scarlets

The Des Moines School District has hired a woman to coach football for the first time ever.

Yes, but: Being the only woman on the football field is nothing new for Renate Rice.

"I've always been a rough and tumble kind of girl," Rice told Axios. "I like to compete."

State of play: In seventh grade, Rice was the only girl playing in Little All-American Football in Des Moines.

She always loved sports and the camaraderie that came with them.

But the next year, her dad wouldn't let her play again, saying she wouldn't fit in with the boys.

She moved on to other sports, playing everything from basketball to volleyball.

What happened: By chance, Rice returned to football as an adult when a friend surprised her by signing her up for tackle football tryouts in 2007.

Since then, it's played a huge part in her life. Rice played for the Iowa Crush for 12 years, winning three All-Star rings and a championship.

So when Rice got a call from East Scarlets new head football coach, Tyrone Tyler, about coaching, she didn't hesitate.

"I love to see that spark," Rice said about coaching football. "I love to see that 'Aha' moment when it all clicks together."

What's next: The Scarlet's first home game is Aug. 26 versus Roosevelt.