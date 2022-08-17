Des Moines' first-ever female football coach leads the East Scarlets
The Des Moines School District has hired a woman to coach football for the first time ever.
Yes, but: Being the only woman on the football field is nothing new for Renate Rice.
- "I've always been a rough and tumble kind of girl," Rice told Axios. "I like to compete."
State of play: In seventh grade, Rice was the only girl playing in Little All-American Football in Des Moines.
- She always loved sports and the camaraderie that came with them.
But the next year, her dad wouldn't let her play again, saying she wouldn't fit in with the boys.
- She moved on to other sports, playing everything from basketball to volleyball.
What happened: By chance, Rice returned to football as an adult when a friend surprised her by signing her up for tackle football tryouts in 2007.
- Since then, it's played a huge part in her life. Rice played for the Iowa Crush for 12 years, winning three All-Star rings and a championship.
So when Rice got a call from East Scarlets new head football coach, Tyrone Tyler, about coaching, she didn't hesitate.
- "I love to see that spark," Rice said about coaching football. "I love to see that 'Aha' moment when it all clicks together."
What's next: The Scarlet's first home game is Aug. 26 versus Roosevelt.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.