Iowa State Fair: The actual tips and tricks you need
Ah, the Iowa State Fair. Our state's biggest event of the year.
- So influential, we plan our school start dates around it. So notorious, squirting butter grease once graced the New York Times.
Whether you're a fair veteran or new to the event, it's an experience that takes a little planning and preparation to make it a more enjoyable time.
Here are some tips from other Axios Des Moines readers on how to make the most out of your visit:
- "If your enthusiasm for the fair is greater than your stamina, rent a scooter. Great way to see the fair." — Pat Edington
- "Bring a cooling towel, hat and sunscreen! Also, bring more money than you think you'll need, so you don't rack up ATM fees!" — Christine Urish
- "Use the free parking and shuttle to the fairgrounds" — Jacqueline Thompson (It's just $2 to ride.)
- "I enjoy going early in the morning to the Iowa State Fair, parking is easier to find and the weather is cooler." — Judith Jennings (Gates open at 8am.)
- "The best exhibit is humanity. Take time to people-watch!" — Kathy Byrnes
🎯 Linh's tip: The secret to skee-ball at the Midway is banking your shots on the side.
- Every other game is rigged, but you can learn the tricks here.
😋 Jason's tip: Share your food.
- Most items are enough for a full meal. You’ll get to try more if you give more.
