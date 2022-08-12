Iowa State Fair: The actual tips and tricks you need

Ah, the Iowa State Fair. Our state's biggest event of the year.

So influential, we plan our school start dates around it. So notorious, squirting butter grease once graced the New York Times.

Whether you're a fair veteran or new to the event, it's an experience that takes a little planning and preparation to make it a more enjoyable time.

Here are some tips from other Axios Des Moines readers on how to make the most out of your visit:

"If your enthusiasm for the fair is greater than your stamina, rent a scooter. Great way to see the fair." — Pat Edington

"Bring a cooling towel, hat and sunscreen! Also, bring more money than you think you'll need, so you don't rack up ATM fees!" — Christine Urish

"Use the free parking and shuttle to the fairgrounds" — Jacqueline Thompson (It's just $2 to ride.)

"I enjoy going early in the morning to the Iowa State Fair, parking is easier to find and the weather is cooler." — Judith Jennings (Gates open at 8am.)

"The best exhibit is humanity. Take time to people-watch!" — Kathy Byrnes

🎯 Linh's tip: The secret to skee-ball at the Midway is banking your shots on the side.

Every other game is rigged, but you can learn the tricks here.

😋 Jason's tip: Share your food.