Des Moines City Councilperson Joe Gatto was the only no vote last week against a guaranteed monthly income pilot project.

Catch up fast: Des Moines allocated $500,000 to it.

110 recipients will get up to $500 a month for two years and can spend it however they want.

Driving the news: There was no discussion at last week's meeting, but Gatto voiced his opposition during a nearly three-hour workshop in June where the idea was first presented to the council.

"That's why you see a sign every single place you go that says 'Help wanted,' because we keep providing assistance so people don't have to work," he said.

Council members Connie Boesen and Josh Mandelbaum, reminded him that it's a study into whether guaranteed income can better lift families out of poverty.

Of note: DSM's allocation was initially proposed to be as much as $1.5 million.

Your thoughts: Like in the results of this Pew Research survey, our reader response was divided.