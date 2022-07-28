34 mins ago - Things to Do

Red Bull Soapbox considering a Des Moines return

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Axios red bull soapbox.
Our axel snapped during this year’s race and we ache for a rematch. Photo: Chris Tedesco/Red Bull content pool

Red Bull Soapbox might return to Des Moines next year, Greg Edwards, president of Catch Des Moines tells Axios.

Why it matters: Its Iowa debut last month attracted around 25,000 people and is considered a great success, Edwards said.

State of play: The race has never happened in the same city in back-to-back years.

  • Conversations among organizers are ongoing, Edwards said.

What's next: Expect city soapbox announcements this fall, Dan Palumbo, a spokesperson for the race, told Axios.

😂 Worthy of your time: This video of DSM soapbox highlights.

