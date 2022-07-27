Gun shop next to Iowa's governor's mansion needs no permit

Des Moines officials have determined that a firearms sales business proposed in a home that's across the street from the governor's residence at Terrace Hill doesn't need a city permit to operate.

The application from owners Elizabeth and Travis Aslin has been removed from the Zoning Board of Adjustment agenda, SuAnn Donovan, assistant director of the city's neighborhood services, told Axios Tuesday.

Catch up fast: Some DSM City Council members are concerned about the potential proliferation of home gun stores in places like school zones or next door to prominent public figures because of recent Iowa legislation.

A 2020 law prohibits local governments from regulating storage off weapons.

Another, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds last month, restricts a city's ability to regulate home businesses.

What they're saying: Aslin's business is considered a permitted use in a residential district under this year's law, Donovan said.

Yes, but: Federal regulations impose stringent licensing and inspection criteria, she noted.

Of note: The business is a hobby, Travis told Axios last week.