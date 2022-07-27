2 hours ago - Business

Gun shop next to Iowa's governor's mansion needs no permit

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Terrace Hill.
Terrace Hill. Photo: Richard Cummins/Corbis via Getty Images

Des Moines officials have determined that a firearms sales business proposed in a home that's across the street from the governor's residence at Terrace Hill doesn't need a city permit to operate.

  • The application from owners Elizabeth and Travis Aslin has been removed from the Zoning Board of Adjustment agenda, SuAnn Donovan, assistant director of the city's neighborhood services, told Axios Tuesday.

Catch up fast: Some DSM City Council members are concerned about the potential proliferation of home gun stores in places like school zones or next door to prominent public figures because of recent Iowa legislation.

What they're saying: Aslin's business is considered a permitted use in a residential district under this year's law, Donovan said.

Of note: The business is a hobby, Travis told Axios last week.

  • It has few sales and only does business with cops, firefighters and EMTs, he said.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more