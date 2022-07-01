16 Des Moines housing proposals vie for state tax credits

Des Moines' city government is endorsing 16 housing projects for a state tax credit program.

Applications for the program are due Friday.

Why it matters: The housing projects could add as many as 662 new apartments with a combined construction cost of about $159 million, according to city documents.

Multiple proposals include rehabs to historically significant buildings.

Catch up fast: The state-administered Workforce Housing Tax Credits provides up to $1 million of benefits per project.

Per-unit construction costs are capped to maintain affordability for entry-level workers, students, seniors, people with disabilities and families.

Just over a third of applicants to the state's program — 49 of 137 — won awards last year.

A few of the proposals:

3614 6th Ave: An historic rehabilitation of a retail and four-residential-unit building in the Oak Park neighborhood.

418 E. Grand Ave: Construction of a 132-united apartment building in downtown's East Village.

Murphy Street townhomes: A project that would add 10 to 13 new townhomes on a vacant triangular lot situated between 8th and 9th streets in downtown.

What's next: Awards are generally announced in the fall.

Read about the other projects.