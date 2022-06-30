Allora's budget-friendly, homemade Italian cuisine

If you're looking for some homemade Italian eats without breaking the bank, head to Allora for lunch, the new Italian-inspired restaurant inside Krause Gateway Center.

State of play: The combo is a good way to go — it's similar to Panera Bread's "You Pick Two," but way fancier.

Get a panini, soup and salad for $14 or pasta and salad for $11.

What I tried: "Porcine Dream" is a pasta in a creamy sauce with a little crisp and salty bits of porchetta and pancetta locally sourced from La Quercia and Berkwood farms.

The star of the dish is the thick homemade pasta that's crafted in-house and has just a little bit of chew. You'll be sleepy after eating this, but definitely satisfied.

"Porcine Dream" with ham, porchetta and pancetta with onions and pine nuts in nduja sauce. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

My dining partner got a chicken panini that contrasted well with the crisp bread and melty white cheddar cheese.

The standout was the thick tomato basil soup that had a little bit of cheesy tang on top and was perfect for dipping.

Pro tip: There's some fantastic views and it's a great spot to stop and park if you're heading to a festival downtown.

Open: 11am-1:30pm Monday-Friday. Located at 1459 Grand Ave., Des Moines.