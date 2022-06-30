3 hours ago - Food and Drink

Allora's budget-friendly, homemade Italian cuisine

Linh Ta
Allora food
A roast chicken panini, tomato basil and house salad combo from Allora ($14). Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

If you're looking for some homemade Italian eats without breaking the bank, head to Allora for lunch, the new Italian-inspired restaurant inside Krause Gateway Center.

State of play: The combo is a good way to go — it's similar to Panera Bread's "You Pick Two," but way fancier.

  • Get a panini, soup and salad for $14 or pasta and salad for $11.

What I tried: "Porcine Dream" is a pasta in a creamy sauce with a little crisp and salty bits of porchetta and pancetta locally sourced from La Quercia and Berkwood farms.

  • The star of the dish is the thick homemade pasta that's crafted in-house and has just a little bit of chew. You'll be sleepy after eating this, but definitely satisfied.
Porcine Dream
"Porcine Dream" with ham, porchetta and pancetta with onions and pine nuts in nduja sauce. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

My dining partner got a chicken panini that contrasted well with the crisp bread and melty white cheddar cheese.

  • The standout was the thick tomato basil soup that had a little bit of cheesy tang on top and was perfect for dipping.

Pro tip: There's some fantastic views and it's a great spot to stop and park if you're heading to a festival downtown.

Open: 11am-1:30pm Monday-Friday. Located at 1459 Grand Ave., Des Moines.

