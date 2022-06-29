Des Moines' flights aren't canceled as often as nearby, major cities

Airport headaches are big this summer. But here in Des Moines, our percentage of flight cancellations and delays are minor in comparison to our bustling neighbors.

"Flying" the news: In June 2022, 2% of flights at Des Moines International Airport were canceled — a minor uptick compared to 1.8% in June 2021, said Kayla Kovarna, spokesperson for the airport.

"It's really good for all Iowans who are looking to travel," Kovarna said.

State of play: There are a few reasons people flying out of the city's airport find themselves facing fewer cancellations and delays, she said.

A large chunk of flights departs Des Moines in the morning, when there’s less chance of delays muddling schedules. Many aircrafts in Des Moines stay overnight and fly first thing in the morning.

Yes, and: The probability of flight problems is just plain higher at larger airports, she said.

Data: Flightaware; Chart: Axios Visuals

Yes, but: Even if your flight is more likely to be on time, the price for your ticket may cost an arm and a leg.

A renewed interest in jet-setting, combined with rising prices, including at the gas pump, are driving up costs for air travel and other forms of summer fun.

The average price of a round-trip domestic ticket jumped to $628 in May, according to data from Airlines Reporting Corp.

At the same time last year, the average fare would set you back $432. Even in 2019, it was $511.

July 4th travel tip: Airport agents have no control over your flight's cancellation or delay, Kovarna said.