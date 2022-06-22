24 mins ago - News

A broken system is costing Des Moines $20k per day in gas revenue

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a gas burner.
The Des Moines Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority is again burning off — instead of collecting and selling — excess gas generated from water treatment following a recent mechanical malfunction. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

A biogas processing system that captures methane from the Des Moines metro's wastewater is broken.

Why it matters: It’s costing as much as $20,000 a day in lost revenue, not to mention the loss in environmental benefits.

Catch up fast: Des Moines Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority (WRA) opened the $20 million biogas system in late 2020.

  • Excess methane that previously could not be collected and was instead burned off with a large flare is now captured, cleaned and sold under contract.
  • It generates the equivalent volume of gas used daily in 5,500 average U.S. homes, WRA estimates.

What's happening: A compressor broke about three weeks ago, forcing WRA to restart the flare, Larry Hare, the authority's treatment manager, tells Axios.

  • A fix is in the works but it will probably take another two weeks, he said.

💩 Bottom line: The WRA is missing out on all those pretty pennies generated from our poops.

Watch a video about the WRA's biogas process.

