45 mins ago - News
Fired Iowa Senate staffer writes book about sexual harassment
Former Iowa Senate Republican staffer Kirsten Anderson has written a book about her recovery after being sexually harassed at the state Capitol.
Why it matters: It's intended to help victims with their toxic workplace recovery journeys, she tells Axios.
Catch up fast: Anderson was fired in 2013, just hours after reporting workplace misconduct.
- She filed a lawsuit and accused multiple coworkers and Iowa lawmakers of harassment.
- In 2017, a jury awarded her a $2.2 million verdict. She subsequently settled for $1.75 million.
Read it: "More Than Words: Turn #MeToo into #ISaidSomething" is being pre-sold on Amazon.
- It will be released Oct. 4.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.