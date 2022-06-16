45 mins ago - News

Fired Iowa Senate staffer writes book about sexual harassment

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Kirsten Anderson.
Photo courtesy of Kirsten Anderson

Former Iowa Senate Republican staffer Kirsten Anderson has written a book about her recovery after being sexually harassed at the state Capitol.

Why it matters: It's intended to help victims with their toxic workplace recovery journeys, she tells Axios.

Catch up fast: Anderson was fired in 2013, just hours after reporting workplace misconduct.

Read it: "More Than Words: Turn #MeToo into #ISaidSomething" is being pre-sold on Amazon.

  • It will be released Oct. 4.
