46 mins ago - Things to Do

Des Moines Red Bull Soapbox spotlight: Team Ohana

Jason Clayworth
A drawing of a soapbox design.
Photo courtesy of Team Ohana via Red Bull

26 of the 49 teams in Saturday's Red Bull Soapbox Race are from Iowa — including Team Axios — and we can't stop gawking at our competition.

1 fun team: Team Ohana

  • This soapbox is inspired by Ohana Steakhouse — a West Des Moines eatery that's been in business for more than 25 years.

🌴The design's palm tree is set to be six feet high.

Give them some aloha: Saturday's race begins just before noon at the Iowa Capitol.

A photo of a soapbox car
A six-foot tree is gonna stand on this soapbox? THIS is one race we have to see. Photo courtesy of Team Ohana via Red Bull
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more