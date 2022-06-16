46 mins ago - Things to Do
Des Moines Red Bull Soapbox spotlight: Team Ohana
26 of the 49 teams in Saturday's Red Bull Soapbox Race are from Iowa — including Team Axios — and we can't stop gawking at our competition.
1 fun team: Team Ohana
- This soapbox is inspired by Ohana Steakhouse — a West Des Moines eatery that's been in business for more than 25 years.
🌴The design's palm tree is set to be six feet high.
Give them some aloha: Saturday's race begins just before noon at the Iowa Capitol.
