Des Moines Red Bull Soapbox spotlight: Team Ohana

26 of the 49 teams in Saturday's Red Bull Soapbox Race are from Iowa — including Team Axios — and we can't stop gawking at our competition.

1 fun team: Team Ohana

This soapbox is inspired by Ohana Steakhouse — a West Des Moines eatery that's been in business for more than 25 years.

🌴The design's palm tree is set to be six feet high.

Give them some aloha: Saturday's race begins just before noon at the Iowa Capitol.