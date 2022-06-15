19 mins ago - Things to Do
Des Moines Red Bull Soapbox spotlight: The Slippery Sockeyes
We're spotlighting a few of the nearly 50 teams that we will compete against in Saturday's Red Bull Soapbox.
1 fun team: The Slippery Sockeyes.
- It's a group of co-workers from Corvallis, Oregon, who outfitted their car's skeleton to resemble a sockeye salmon.
- They're also promising to have a great fishing performance to go with their wheels just before the race starts.
Go watch: Saturday's race begins just before noon at the Iowa Capitol.
