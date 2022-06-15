19 mins ago - Things to Do

Des Moines Red Bull Soapbox spotlight: The Slippery Sockeyes

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a soapbox car drawing.
This fishy soapbox is being constructed partly from repurposed office chair seats. Drawing courtesy of The Slippery Sockeyes via Red Bull

We're spotlighting a few of the nearly 50 teams that we will compete against in Saturday's Red Bull Soapbox.

1 fun team: The Slippery Sockeyes.

  • It's a group of co-workers from Corvallis, Oregon, who outfitted their car's skeleton to resemble a sockeye salmon.
  • They're also promising to have a great fishing performance to go with their wheels just before the race starts.

Go watch: Saturday's race begins just before noon at the Iowa Capitol.

A photo of a soapbox being constructed.
Chicken wire with fabric and cardboard is being used to construct the body. Photo courtesy of The Slippery Sockeyes via Red Bull
