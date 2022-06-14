9 mins ago - Things to Do

Des Moines Red Bull Soapbox spotlight: The Mush-Kateers

Jason Clayworth
A drawing of a soapbox car.
Photo courtesy of The Mush-Kateers via Red Bull

We can't get enough of these cool wheels that will race in Saturday's Red Bull Soapbox along with Team Axios.

1 fun team: The Mush-Kateers from Minneapolis.

  • They call their design "sledbull" and describe themselves as a group of "hearty men forged in the frozen tundra of MN."

Of note: The Twin Cities is the second-most represented metro in this week's race with seven teams. They trail Des Moines which has 13.

Check 'em out: Saturday's race begins just before noon at the Iowa Capitol.

A photo of a soapbox.
Here's how this soapbox is shaping ZZup. Photo courtesy of The Mush-Kateers via Red Bull
