Des Moines Red Bull Soapbox spotlight: The Mush-Kateers
We can't get enough of these cool wheels that will race in Saturday's Red Bull Soapbox along with Team Axios.
1 fun team: The Mush-Kateers from Minneapolis.
- They call their design "sledbull" and describe themselves as a group of "hearty men forged in the frozen tundra of MN."
Of note: The Twin Cities is the second-most represented metro in this week's race with seven teams. They trail Des Moines which has 13.
Check 'em out: Saturday's race begins just before noon at the Iowa Capitol.
