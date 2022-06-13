Des Moines Red Bull Soapbox spotlight: Free Wheelie

The Red Bull Soapbox race is Saturday.

Team Axios is one of the roughly 50 to race and we're scoping out our competition.

1 fun team: Free Wheelie. They're from Palatka, Florida, and they've got a proven track record.

2nd place in the 2017 Los Angeles games, and first place in both the 2018 Cincinnati and 2019 Dallas competitions.

Cheer them on: Saturday's race begins just before noon at the Iowa Capitol.