Des Moines Red Bull Soapbox spotlight: Free Wheelie

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a soapbox team.
Photo courtesy of Free Wheelie via Red Bull

The Red Bull Soapbox race is Saturday.

  • Team Axios is one of the roughly 50 to race and we're scoping out our competition.

1 fun team: Free Wheelie. They're from Palatka, Florida, and they've got a proven track record.

  • 2nd place in the 2017 Los Angeles games, and first place in both the 2018 Cincinnati and 2019 Dallas competitions.

Cheer them on: Saturday's race begins just before noon at the Iowa Capitol.

A photo of a soapbox team.
Photo courtesy of Free Wheelie via Red Bull
