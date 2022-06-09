ICON reboot gets a federal thumbs up

A change in scope for work completed using a $25 million federal grant has been approved for the ICON project, Todd Ashby, the director of the DMPO, told his executive committee in a meeting yesterday.

Why it matters: The grant is pivotal to the future of the project, which will cost at least $125 million and has been delayed by inflation and supply chain issues.

Catch up fast: ICON is a broad plan to improve recreation along more than 150 miles of rivers and creeks in Central Iowa.

The first phase initially included modification of a low-head dam at Scott Avenue to make it safer for recreation and constructing river access points at Prospect Park, Birdland Marina and Harriet Street in DSM.

What's happening: The Birdland and Prospect pieces are being delayed.

The other pieces will be rebid in coming months.

Of note: Construction on the delayed pieces must be initiated by September 2027 under the revised agreement with officials, Ashby said.

Bottom line: This ICON gets another chance at survival.