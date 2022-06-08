12 hours ago - Food and Drink
New Des Moines farmers market launches in Oakridge
Center Street Farmers' Market launches its inaugural event Wednesday.
- Vendors will sell fresh produce, baked goods and body care products.
State of play: Oakridge Neighborhood is the market's organizer.
- The name is in recognition of the once-vibrant Black business and entertainment district along Center Street, according to Oakridge's announcement.
- The district was disrupted by freeway construction in the late 1950s and ultimately disappeared.
Details: The new market is located about a block north of Center Street, along Oakridge Drive between 15th Street and Keo Way.
- Admission is free and open to the public.
- It runs from 4-6pm every Wednesday through Sept. 14.
