12 hours ago - Food and Drink

New Des Moines farmers market launches in Oakridge

Jason Clayworth
A photo of farmers.
Roza and Francois are part of Global Greens, a program run by Lutheran Services in iowa that helps former refugees build farming businesses. They will sell produce this year at the Center Street Farmers' Market. Photo courtesy of Lutheran Services in Iowa

Center Street Farmers' Market launches its inaugural event Wednesday.

  • Vendors will sell fresh produce, baked goods and body care products.

State of play: Oakridge Neighborhood is the market's organizer.

  • The name is in recognition of the once-vibrant Black business and entertainment district along Center Street, according to Oakridge's announcement.
  • The district was disrupted by freeway construction in the late 1950s and ultimately disappeared.

Details: The new market is located about a block north of Center Street, along Oakridge Drive between 15th Street and Keo Way.

  • Admission is free and open to the public.
  • It runs from 4-6pm every Wednesday through Sept. 14.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more