New Des Moines farmers market launches in Oakridge

Center Street Farmers' Market launches its inaugural event Wednesday.

Vendors will sell fresh produce, baked goods and body care products.

State of play: Oakridge Neighborhood is the market's organizer.

The name is in recognition of the once-vibrant Black business and entertainment district along Center Street, according to Oakridge's announcement.

The district was disrupted by freeway construction in the late 1950s and ultimately disappeared.

Details: The new market is located about a block north of Center Street, along Oakridge Drive between 15th Street and Keo Way.