More than 60 breweries to take part in 2022 Iowa Craft Brew Festival
Calling all craft beer fans, this weekend is your chance to drink and eat to your heart's content.
Driving the news: The Iowa Craft Brew Festival is holding its 12th annual event this Saturday, from noon to 4pm, at Des Moines' Water Works Park near the Lauridsen Amphitheater.
- A $45 general admission ticket to the event gets you unlimited samples to 60+ breweries, including Toppling Goliath, Backpocket, SingleSpeed and dozens more.
