Des Moines to build Iowa's first recreational boulder facility

A recreational boulder facility and an interactive ball wall will be constructed in Des Moines' Cohen Park in the coming year, city Parks and Recreation department spokesperson Jennifer Fletcher tells Axios.

Why it matters: It'll be the first time such sports equipment is added to a public park system in Iowa, according to the department.

Catch up fast: Cohen Park's 1 acre of open space has been underutilized for recreation. For years, its primary purpose has been stormwater detention.

The City Council approved rezoning to allow for the park's improvements last week.

Details: The ball wall will include interactive panels and a library of games.

A half basketball court and picnic areas are also planned as part of the project.

What's ahead: Construction is expected to begin later this year and finish in spring 2023.