5 hours ago - Things to Do

Des Moines to build Iowa's first recreational boulder facility

Jason Clayworth
A drawing of a boulder facility.
This recreational climbing facility will be constructed at Cohen Park in Des Moines and open free to the public in the next year. Drawing courtesy of the city of Des Moines

A recreational boulder facility and an interactive ball wall will be constructed in Des Moines' Cohen Park in the coming year, city Parks and Recreation department spokesperson Jennifer Fletcher tells Axios.

Why it matters: It'll be the first time such sports equipment is added to a public park system in Iowa, according to the department.

Catch up fast: Cohen Park's 1 acre of open space has been underutilized for recreation. For years, its primary purpose has been stormwater detention.

Details: The ball wall will include interactive panels and a library of games.

  • A half basketball court and picnic areas are also planned as part of the project.

What's ahead: Construction is expected to begin later this year and finish in spring 2023.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more