Iowa early voting guide for 2022 primary election

Early voting for Iowa's primary election starts today.

How to vote via absentee ballot: You can either vote by mail or in-person at your county auditor's office.

To vote by mail, you must complete an absentee request form and send the signed document to your county auditor to receive a ballot. (Find info on Polk, Dallas and Warren counties.)

You must be registered either Republican or Democrat to vote in the primary, but you can designate a party the same day you vote. See if you're registered to vote here.

Who is on the ballot? Read the Polk County list, as well as Democrats and Republicans in Dallas County.

Dates to remember: