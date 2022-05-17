4 hours ago - Sports

Iowans place nearly $4 billion in sports bets

Jason Clayworth
Data: Legal Sports Report; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios
Americans have wagered more than $125 billion on legal sports bets in the four years since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for states to offer it, according to LegalSportsReport.com.

State of play: 30 states, plus Washington, D.C., have live, legal sports betting markets. Five more have legalized it but are not yet operational.

Zoom in: Iowa's legalized sports betting launched in August 2019.

  • Since then, $3.8 billion has been bet, ranking Iowa as the 11th top wagering state.

Of note: The chart above only includes 25 states, plus D.C.

  • Handle and revenue numbers are not yet publicly available for New Mexico, Washington, North Dakota, Wisconsin and North Carolina.
