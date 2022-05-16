12 hours ago - News
Readers weigh in on debate over eliminating library fines
Waukee Public Library has eliminated its policy to issue fines for overdue materials, but some Axios Des Moines readers shared that they're skeptical about the decision.
State of play: The Waukee library will not allow patrons with overdue materials to check out additional items.
- Waukee's initially suspended fines in March of 2020 and has not experienced any problems, Sam Bedford, a library spokesperson, tells Axios.
What you're saying: "Yes, it's discriminatory to people with less income. Plus, it makes others afraid to check out materials because of late fees." — Marna Sullivan, Dubuque
- "Library fines are a subtle reminder of responsibility. This is, unfortunately, another example of our expanding 'give away society.'" — Eddie Cunningham, Shelbyville, Kentucky. (Formerly of Beaverdale and Urbandale)
- "Libraries should charge late fees, but the fees should be very minimal as DMPL has done." — Bridget McNerney, Windsor Heights
- "If I'm in line for a book and have been patiently waiting on the wait list, you better believe I'd want incentives to keep that list moving, and what other motivation can people have to return on time than fines?" — Nicole Findlay, DSM
- "What is next? Maybe eliminating speeding fines because they may impact low-income people?" — Michael Rexroat, Moline, Illinois
