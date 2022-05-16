Readers weigh in on debate over eliminating library fines

Waukee Public Library has eliminated its policy to issue fines for overdue materials, but some Axios Des Moines readers shared that they're skeptical about the decision.

State of play: The Waukee library will not allow patrons with overdue materials to check out additional items.

Waukee's initially suspended fines in March of 2020 and has not experienced any problems, Sam Bedford, a library spokesperson, tells Axios.

What you're saying: "Yes, it's discriminatory to people with less income. Plus, it makes others afraid to check out materials because of late fees." — Marna Sullivan, Dubuque