Iowa's abortion rate on the rise in recent years
The number of U.S. women who get abortions has decreased dramatically in recent decades.
State of play: In 2019, nearly 630,000 abortions were reported to the CDC, reflecting a rate of about 11.4 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15–44 years, writes Axios' Caitlin Owens.
- Around 18% of all pregnancies in the U.S. end in abortion, according to the CDC.
- Women in their 20s accounted for the majority of abortions between 2010 and 2019
- In 2019, more than three-quarters of abortions were performed by nine weeks of a pregnancy, and rates were higher among Black and Hispanic women than among white women.
Between the lines: Factors influencing the abortion rate include access to health care services and contraception, the availability of abortion providers and state regulations, the CDC writes.
Zoom in: Abortions have historically decreased in Iowa, but they've ticked back up over the last several years.
- The number of abortions in the state dropped 56% from 2008 to 2018, the Register previously reported.
- They climbed from 2,849 in 2018 to 3,566 in 2019. Then increased by 14% to 4,058 abortions in 2020.
Of note: Critics have blamed the rise in abortions on the state's withdrawal from a federally funded family planning program.
- It was replaced by a state-run program that excluded providers that perform abortions like Planned Parenthood.
