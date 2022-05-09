6 hours ago - News

Iowa's abortion rate on the rise in recent years

Linh Ta
Data: Guttmacher Institute; Map: Thomas Oide and Erin Davis/Axios
Data: Guttmacher Institute; Map: Thomas Oide and Erin Davis/Axios

The number of U.S. women who get abortions has decreased dramatically in recent decades.

State of play: In 2019, nearly 630,000 abortions were reported to the CDC, reflecting a rate of about 11.4 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15–44 years, writes Axios' Caitlin Owens.

  • Around 18% of all pregnancies in the U.S. end in abortion, according to the CDC.
  • Women in their 20s accounted for the majority of abortions between 2010 and 2019
  • In 2019, more than three-quarters of abortions were performed by nine weeks of a pregnancy, and rates were higher among Black and Hispanic women than among white women.

Between the lines: Factors influencing the abortion rate include access to health care services and contraception, the availability of abortion providers and state regulations, the CDC writes.

Zoom in: Abortions have historically decreased in Iowa, but they've ticked back up over the last several years.

  • The number of abortions in the state dropped 56% from 2008 to 2018, the Register previously reported.
  • They climbed from 2,849 in 2018 to 3,566 in 2019. Then increased by 14% to 4,058 abortions in 2020.

Of note: Critics have blamed the rise in abortions on the state's withdrawal from a federally funded family planning program.

  • It was replaced by a state-run program that excluded providers that perform abortions like Planned Parenthood.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more