Iowa's abortion rate on the rise in recent years

Data: Guttmacher Institute; Map: Thomas Oide and Erin Davis/Axios

The number of U.S. women who get abortions has decreased dramatically in recent decades.

State of play: In 2019, nearly 630,000 abortions were reported to the CDC, reflecting a rate of about 11.4 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15–44 years, writes Axios' Caitlin Owens.

Around 18% of all pregnancies in the U.S. end in abortion, according to the CDC.

Women in their 20s accounted for the majority of abortions between 2010 and 2019

In 2019, more than three-quarters of abortions were performed by nine weeks of a pregnancy, and rates were higher among Black and Hispanic women than among white women.

Between the lines: Factors influencing the abortion rate include access to health care services and contraception, the availability of abortion providers and state regulations, the CDC writes.

Zoom in: Abortions have historically decreased in Iowa, but they've ticked back up over the last several years.

The number of abortions in the state dropped 56% from 2008 to 2018, the Register previously reported.

They climbed from 2,849 in 2018 to 3,566 in 2019. Then increased by 14% to 4,058 abortions in 2020.

Of note: Critics have blamed the rise in abortions on the state's withdrawal from a federally funded family planning program.