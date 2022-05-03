Ask Axios: Why aren't there any curb cleanup days in Des Moines?

After we published the lineup of upcoming curb shopping opportunities in the metro Monday, Des Moines reader Mary Humphrey asked us:

"Why do the suburbs have a spring clean-up pick up day but Des Moines has to deliver the trash to a SCRUB site?"

Context: Des Moines' Spring Cleanup to Reduce Urban Blight (SCRUB) events take place the third Saturday of each month between March and November this year.

Items must be delivered to designated spots rather than being left on curbs.

Answer: DSM's nine SCRUB days cost the city a total of about $250,000, paid mostly by residential trash bills, Public Works director Jonathan Gano told Axios last week.

A one-time suburban-style curb collection is estimated to cost $750,000, Gano said.

The bottom line: SCRUB days are most efficient for DSM, which has more than 900 miles of roadways.

Of note: Scavenging is not permitted at Des Moines SCRUB events.