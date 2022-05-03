1 hour ago - News

Ask Axios: Why aren't there any curb cleanup days in Des Moines?

Jason Clayworth
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

After we published the lineup of upcoming curb shopping opportunities in the metro Monday, Des Moines reader Mary Humphrey asked us:

  • "Why do the suburbs have a spring clean-up pick up day but Des Moines has to deliver the trash to a SCRUB site?"

Context: Des Moines' Spring Cleanup to Reduce Urban Blight (SCRUB) events take place the third Saturday of each month between March and November this year.

  • Items must be delivered to designated spots rather than being left on curbs.

Answer: DSM's nine SCRUB days cost the city a total of about $250,000, paid mostly by residential trash bills, Public Works director Jonathan Gano told Axios last week.

  • A one-time suburban-style curb collection is estimated to cost $750,000, Gano said.

The bottom line: SCRUB days are most efficient for DSM, which has more than 900 miles of roadways.

Of note: Scavenging is not permitted at Des Moines SCRUB events.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more