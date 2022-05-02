Go curb shopping for free across the Des Moines metro

Urbandale's monthlong Spring Clean-up effort starts Monday, just ahead of multiple others in the metro.

Why it matters: It's a thrilling time for the metro's thrift crowd who can find useful goods for free, and it saves items from the dump. That's a win-win.

How it works: Urbandale's cleanups take place in certain zones over four weeks.

On each zone's collection week, residents are asked to put discarded items out on their curbs by 6am Monday.

Plan a treasure hunt: Here's a rundown of some upcoming area cleanup days across the metro.

Reminder: Be respectful and tidy up. Nobody wants junk scattered in their yards or streets.

A few curbs in Clive Friday, just ahead of a Saturday spring cleanup covering the eastern side of the city. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios