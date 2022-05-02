37 mins ago - Business
Go curb shopping for free across the Des Moines metro
Urbandale's monthlong Spring Clean-up effort starts Monday, just ahead of multiple others in the metro.
Why it matters: It's a thrilling time for the metro's thrift crowd who can find useful goods for free, and it saves items from the dump. That's a win-win.
How it works: Urbandale's cleanups take place in certain zones over four weeks.
- On each zone's collection week, residents are asked to put discarded items out on their curbs by 6am Monday.
Plan a treasure hunt: Here's a rundown of some upcoming area cleanup days across the metro.
- Clive: May 7 (West of I-80/35).
- Norwalk: May 16.
- Windsor Heights: May 21.
- West Des Moines: June 6-10.
Reminder: Be respectful and tidy up. Nobody wants junk scattered in their yards or streets.
