Go curb shopping for free across the Des Moines metro

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a fire pit.
This fire table was retrieved from a curb in Johnston during last year’s pick and refurbished by one of Jason’s friends. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Urbandale's monthlong Spring Clean-up effort starts Monday, just ahead of multiple others in the metro.

Why it matters: It's a thrilling time for the metro's thrift crowd who can find useful goods for free, and it saves items from the dump. That's a win-win.

How it works: Urbandale's cleanups take place in certain zones over four weeks.

  • On each zone's collection week, residents are asked to put discarded items out on their curbs by 6am Monday.

Plan a treasure hunt: Here's a rundown of some upcoming area cleanup days across the metro.

Reminder: Be respectful and tidy up. Nobody wants junk scattered in their yards or streets.

A photo of items on a curb.
A few curbs in Clive Friday, just ahead of a Saturday spring cleanup covering the eastern side of the city. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
A map of Urbandale.
Map courtesy of the city of Urbandale
