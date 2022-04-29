Cheap date ideas under $25 in the Des Moines metro

Having a good time in the Des Moines metro is easily accomplished for little or no money.

Whether you're on a first date or have been together for years, here are a few ideas under $25.

🥾 Park it

There are 76 city parks and dozens of others across the metro — most of which are open year-round.

Grab a baguette and some cheese and enjoy the beauty of places like the historic rose garden at Greenwood Park.

Hike or bike hundreds of miles of metro-area recreation trails.

Go skateboarding at Lauridsen Skatepark.

🕺 Get into the groove

Free summer concerts are a big deal in DSM. Mark your calendars.

Jasper Winery's Summer Concert Series: Bring blankets and lawn chairs and jam out on Thursdays nights, starting May 12 through August 4.

Rendezvous on Riverview: Live music every Friday in June and July at DSM's Riverview Park.

Yankee Doodle Pops: A Des Moines Symphony performance and fireworks. July 1, starting at 8pm at the Iowa Capitol.

🤤 Find a food truck

Take advantage of Des Moines' expanded food truck scene this year, thanks to several recent ordinance changes that expand access to some parks and special events.

Check out our food truck guide and bookmark this locator to use in the warmer months ahead.