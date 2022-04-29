39 mins ago - Things to Do

Cheap date ideas under $25 in the Des Moines metro

Jason Clayworth
A photograph of a sunset view from the bridge on West Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.
A view from the bridge on West Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Photo: Al Drago/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Having a good time in the Des Moines metro is easily accomplished for little or no money.

  • Whether you're on a first date or have been together for years, here are a few ideas under $25.
🥾 Park it

There are 76 city parks and dozens of others across the metro — most of which are open year-round.

🕺 Get into the groove

Free summer concerts are a big deal in DSM. Mark your calendars.

  • Jasper Winery's Summer Concert Series: Bring blankets and lawn chairs and jam out on Thursdays nights, starting May 12 through August 4.
  • Rendezvous on Riverview: Live music every Friday in June and July at DSM's Riverview Park.
  • Yankee Doodle Pops: A Des Moines Symphony performance and fireworks. July 1, starting at 8pm at the Iowa Capitol.
🤤 Find a food truck

Take advantage of Des Moines' expanded food truck scene this year, thanks to several recent ordinance changes that expand access to some parks and special events.

A photo of Gary Dameron adjusting his food truck What the Fries' sign on a sunny day in Des Moines.
Gary Dameron, a co-owner of What the Fries food truck, in Des Moines last year. Photo: Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register via Imagn Content Services
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more