Cheap date ideas under $25 in the Des Moines metro
Having a good time in the Des Moines metro is easily accomplished for little or no money.
- Whether you're on a first date or have been together for years, here are a few ideas under $25.
🥾 Park it
There are 76 city parks and dozens of others across the metro — most of which are open year-round.
- Grab a baguette and some cheese and enjoy the beauty of places like the historic rose garden at Greenwood Park.
- Hike or bike hundreds of miles of metro-area recreation trails.
- Go skateboarding at Lauridsen Skatepark.
🕺 Get into the groove
Free summer concerts are a big deal in DSM. Mark your calendars.
- Jasper Winery's Summer Concert Series: Bring blankets and lawn chairs and jam out on Thursdays nights, starting May 12 through August 4.
- Rendezvous on Riverview: Live music every Friday in June and July at DSM's Riverview Park.
- Yankee Doodle Pops: A Des Moines Symphony performance and fireworks. July 1, starting at 8pm at the Iowa Capitol.
🤤 Find a food truck
Take advantage of Des Moines' expanded food truck scene this year, thanks to several recent ordinance changes that expand access to some parks and special events.
- Check out our food truck guide and bookmark this locator to use in the warmer months ahead.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.