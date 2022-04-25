2 hours ago - News

Drake mascot Griff II fundraises for 15,000 pounds of pet food

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Griff II, Drake University's live mascot.
Publicity chomp: Griff II on Friday showed off some of this year’s collection for a pet food drive that ends Monday. Photo courtesy of Drake Unviersity.

Monday marks the deadline to help Griff II, Drake's live mascot, reach this year's 15,000-pound pet food collection goal.

Go deeper: Visit Drake's website for more details on how to contribute to the pet food drive.

