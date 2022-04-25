Drake mascot Griff II fundraises for 15,000 pounds of pet food
Monday marks the deadline to help Griff II, Drake's live mascot, reach this year's 15,000-pound pet food collection goal.
- The fundraiser is being held alongside the Beautiful Bulldog Contest, which kicks off at 6pm.
Go deeper: Visit Drake's website for more details on how to contribute to the pet food drive.
