From Iowa With Love music festival to raise aid for Ukrainians

Nine Iowa acts will take the stage at a music festival in Water Works Park this Sunday.

Why it matters: Proceeds from the festival, "From Iowa With Love," go to humanitarian aid for Ukrainians following Russia's invasion.

Catch up fast: The event was conceived in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's plea last month for Americans to do more to stop Russia's assault on his country, said Lee Rood, one of the event's organizers.

Musicians and sponsors have agreed to waive their fees or pay for the event's expenses.

All donations go to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Get there: Lauridsen Amphitheater, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, noon-9:30pm.

Food, beer and wine will be sold at the event.

A minimum donation of $10 in cash is requested.

Of note: The festival will move to the Val Air Ballroom in WDM if there is severe weather.

What they're saying: Lee Rood, one of the event's organizers and a columnist at the Des Moines Register, told Axios she hopes the concert could turn into an annual fundraiser for refugees who make Iowa their home.