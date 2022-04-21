1 hour ago - Things to Do

Des Moines Mayor's Annual Ride has a Fixit mission

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of a pattern of bicycles.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The Des Moines Mayor's Annual Ride could help make flats less of a headache in the future.

State of play: Proceeds from the 2022 ride will help expand the number of Fixit stations along the city's trail system.

  • There are already eight in place, and the goal is to add at least two more. They each cost about $4,000 to buy and install.

Take part: The 20-mile fundraiser starts at 10am, April 30 at Principal Park.

Other perks: Registration also includes:

