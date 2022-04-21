Des Moines Mayor's Annual Ride has a Fixit mission

The Des Moines Mayor's Annual Ride could help make flats less of a headache in the future.

State of play: Proceeds from the 2022 ride will help expand the number of Fixit stations along the city's trail system.

There are already eight in place, and the goal is to add at least two more. They each cost about $4,000 to buy and install.

Take part: The 20-mile fundraiser starts at 10am, April 30 at Principal Park.

Register early for $35, or pay $50 on-site.

Kids ages 5-17 pay $5.

Other perks: Registration also includes: