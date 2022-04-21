Des Moines Mayor's Annual Ride has a Fixit mission
The Des Moines Mayor's Annual Ride could help make flats less of a headache in the future.
State of play: Proceeds from the 2022 ride will help expand the number of Fixit stations along the city's trail system.
- There are already eight in place, and the goal is to add at least two more. They each cost about $4,000 to buy and install.
Take part: The 20-mile fundraiser starts at 10am, April 30 at Principal Park.
- Register early for $35, or pay $50 on-site.
- Kids ages 5-17 pay $5.
Other perks: Registration also includes:
- An entry to win a Giant Contend 3 road bike.
- A discount to the April 30 Iowa Cubs home game against Indianapolis.
- A free drink at a post-event celebration at Confluence Brewing Company.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.