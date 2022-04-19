Noise control proposal threatens Des Moines Social Club redevelopment
A city noise control recommendation made public Monday could affect plans to redevelop the Des Moines Social Club (DMSC).
What's happening: Local business leaders Todd Millang and Paul Rottenberg are partnering on a proposal to redesign much of the 30,0000-square-foot facility for commercial tenants.
- They say their redevelopment plans would become far more difficult if Des Moines approves the noise proposal.
Catch up fast: DMSC invested about $7 million into transforming the former fire station into an "arts incubator" with an outdoor courtyard before shuttering and putting the space up for sale about a year ago.
- A Kansas City developer had looked into repurposing the site into a boutique speakeasy and outdoor music venue, but backed out of a deal late last year.
Fast forward: Millang and Rottenberg's concept calls for removing an outdoor concert stage, but allowing events like weddings and retirements to be celebrated in the space.
The intrigue: The Des Moines Firefighters Union is considering an option to locate in the building, Millang told the City Council Monday.
- A union hall would provide necessary rental income for the group.
What they're saying: Under the noise proposal, traffic sounds and trains in the area would surpass the proposed decibel limits at the site, Darren Hushak, a consultant working for Millang's group, told the council Monday.
The other side: James Heckmann, president of nearby condo 111 City Lofts' homeowners association, is pushing back against the redevelopment proposal.
- He said past DMSC events were disruptive for condo residents and that Millang's current proposal isn't an appropriate use of the site.
What's next: City staff are further assessing the noise situation and will likely release final recommendations in coming weeks, City Manager Scott Sanders said Monday.
Of note: The City Council on Monday rejected a separate noise ordinance proposed for Lauridsen Amphitheater in a 5-2 vote after venue promoters said a 9pm concert cutoff would harm the city's music scene.
- Josh Mandelbaum and Linda Westergaard were the two city councilmembers to vote in support of the ordinance.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.