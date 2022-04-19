Noise control proposal threatens Des Moines Social Club redevelopment

A city noise control recommendation made public Monday could affect plans to redevelop the Des Moines Social Club (DMSC).

What's happening: Local business leaders Todd Millang and Paul Rottenberg are partnering on a proposal to redesign much of the 30,0000-square-foot facility for commercial tenants.

They say their redevelopment plans would become far more difficult if Des Moines approves the noise proposal.

Catch up fast: DMSC invested about $7 million into transforming the former fire station into an "arts incubator" with an outdoor courtyard before shuttering and putting the space up for sale about a year ago.

A Kansas City developer had looked into repurposing the site into a boutique speakeasy and outdoor music venue, but backed out of a deal late last year.

Fast forward: Millang and Rottenberg's concept calls for removing an outdoor concert stage, but allowing events like weddings and retirements to be celebrated in the space.

The intrigue: The Des Moines Firefighters Union is considering an option to locate in the building, Millang told the City Council Monday.

A union hall would provide necessary rental income for the group.

What they're saying: Under the noise proposal, traffic sounds and trains in the area would surpass the proposed decibel limits at the site, Darren Hushak, a consultant working for Millang's group, told the council Monday.

The other side: James Heckmann, president of nearby condo 111 City Lofts' homeowners association, is pushing back against the redevelopment proposal.

He said past DMSC events were disruptive for condo residents and that Millang's current proposal isn't an appropriate use of the site.

What's next: City staff are further assessing the noise situation and will likely release final recommendations in coming weeks, City Manager Scott Sanders said Monday.

Of note: The City Council on Monday rejected a separate noise ordinance proposed for Lauridsen Amphitheater in a 5-2 vote after venue promoters said a 9pm concert cutoff would harm the city's music scene.