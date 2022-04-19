15 mins ago - News

Des Moines eyes adding a day care and track to new rec center plans

Jason Clayworth
A drawing of a proposed recreation center in Des Moines.
Drawings courtesy of MA Architecture via the City of Des Moines

A day care, a track and a larger basketball court might be part of a new North Side Community Recreation Center, according to city planners' presentation to the Des Moines City Council Monday.

State of play: Des Moines has budgeted $12 million for the new center, which will replace the John R. Grubb Community YMCA at 1611 11th St.

  • The city would need to raise up to $6 million more for the extra features.

What's ahead: The city will finalize a design sometime next year.

  • An opening date is expected in 2025 or 2026.
