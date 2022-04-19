Des Moines eyes adding a day care and track to new rec center plans

A day care, a track and a larger basketball court might be part of a new North Side Community Recreation Center, according to city planners' presentation to the Des Moines City Council Monday.

State of play: Des Moines has budgeted $12 million for the new center, which will replace the John R. Grubb Community YMCA at 1611 11th St.

The city would need to raise up to $6 million more for the extra features.

What's ahead: The city will finalize a design sometime next year.