Des Moines eyes adding a day care and track to new rec center plans
A day care, a track and a larger basketball court might be part of a new North Side Community Recreation Center, according to city planners' presentation to the Des Moines City Council Monday.
State of play: Des Moines has budgeted $12 million for the new center, which will replace the John R. Grubb Community YMCA at 1611 11th St.
- The city would need to raise up to $6 million more for the extra features.
What's ahead: The city will finalize a design sometime next year.
- An opening date is expected in 2025 or 2026.
