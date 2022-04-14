Iowa's Titanic ties, 110 years later

It was 110 years ago that the song "Nearer, my god, to thee" is said to have played out from the Titanic as the "unsinkable" ship went down, starting April 14, 1912.

1,500 people died on the ship, while 705 ended up surviving.

Many of those survivors were children who were suddenly orphaned, including 4-year-old Helen Delaney, who was thrown from the ship by her parents and caught by a lifeboat.

Delaney ended up in a New York orphanage and eventually took the "orphan train" to Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Friends say the reserved woman never spoke about the incident and ended up being one of the last survivors from the ship.