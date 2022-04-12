Iowa Supreme Court will consider Abby Finkenauer's appeal

The Iowa Supreme Court will consider former Rep. Abby Finkenauer's appeal against a Polk County judge's recent ruling that blocks her from the upcoming primary.

Why it matters: The court's decision will be pivotal for the future of Finkenauer's campaign. She is considered the front-running Democratic challenger against Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Catch up fast: A Polk County judge ruled late Sunday night that Finkenauer did not have the proper signatures needed to qualify for the June 7 Democratic primary, writes Axios' Oriana Gonzalez.

Her place on the ballot was challenged by Republicans who argued that Finkenauer did not submit the necessary amount of valid signatures on her nominating petitions to qualify for the primary ballot, the Des Moines Register reports.

A state panel found that she met the requirement, but Republicans said that the panel failed to consider three signatures that did not include a date.

Polk County District Judge Scott Beattie sided with them, arguing that the panel "did not correctly" interpret the law.

Context: Senate candidates are required to submit at least 3,500 signatures on their nomination petitions, including 100 in 19 different Iowa counties.

Beattie ruled that Finkenauer did not have enough valid signatures because some of them were "missing information."

What to watch: Time is of the essence if Finkenauer wants to show up on the ballot.

The Iowa Secretary of State's Office told the Register that it needs an appeals decision by April 15, so ballots can be finalized and sent to military members overseas.

What's next: The state Supreme Court will hear the arguments on Wednesday at 1pm.