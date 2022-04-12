Car shortages hit Des Moines airport taxis

The taxi company that contracts with Des Moines International Airport is seeking regulatory relief from a rule staff says will soon age out dozens of cabs and substantially impact services.

Driving the news: The airport's board is considering a proposal Tuesday to waive a less-than-ten-year vehicle age requirement to allow for "older vehicles that are in good condition."

Why it matters: Trans Iowa, the airport's taxi contractor, is having difficulty buying cars and 26 of its vehicles are about to age out of the system, according to the airport's staff.

Taxi's are available at all hours, a crucial service especially when other rideshare services aren't available.

The big picture: Vehicle supplies are low nationwide and it's driving some dealerships to charge as much as $40,000 above the manufacturer's suggested retail price, per the Wall Street Journal.

Computer-chip production problems, which are in part driving the shortages, are expected to continue into next year.

What they're saying: Trans Iowa president Randy Sackett told Axios the rule change is an interim step until cars are more readily available.

Of note: Some other rideshare services at the airport have less strict guidelines.

Uber allows vehicles that are 15 years old or newer.

What's next: The airport board meets Tuesday at 9am.