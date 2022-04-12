Car shortages hit Des Moines airport taxis
The taxi company that contracts with Des Moines International Airport is seeking regulatory relief from a rule staff says will soon age out dozens of cabs and substantially impact services.
Driving the news: The airport's board is considering a proposal Tuesday to waive a less-than-ten-year vehicle age requirement to allow for "older vehicles that are in good condition."
Why it matters: Trans Iowa, the airport's taxi contractor, is having difficulty buying cars and 26 of its vehicles are about to age out of the system, according to the airport's staff.
- Taxi's are available at all hours, a crucial service especially when other rideshare services aren't available.
The big picture: Vehicle supplies are low nationwide and it's driving some dealerships to charge as much as $40,000 above the manufacturer's suggested retail price, per the Wall Street Journal.
- Computer-chip production problems, which are in part driving the shortages, are expected to continue into next year.
What they're saying: Trans Iowa president Randy Sackett told Axios the rule change is an interim step until cars are more readily available.
Of note: Some other rideshare services at the airport have less strict guidelines.
- Uber allows vehicles that are 15 years old or newer.
What's next: The airport board meets Tuesday at 9am.
